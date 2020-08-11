Joe Scarborough accused Donald Trump of anti-Catholicism on Tuesday as he ripped the president for impugning Joe Biden’s religious faith.

Scarborough went on the attack as Morning Joe discussed Trump’s doubling down on his claim that the former vice president would “hurt God” and is “against God.” Scarborough noted that Biden has repeatedly leaned on his faith through personal tragedies, and he wondered if any evangelical leaders will call out Trump for his “blatant anti-Catholicism.”

That is the sort of hateful bigotry against Catholics and the attacks against Catholicism that I hope Republicans will call out and evangelical leaders will call out. And Joe Biden is a man who unfortunately has been called upon time and time again, through one personal tragedy after another to lean on his faith in Jesus Christ and to pray to God just for the strength to continue moving forward every day.

“Losing a wife and a daughter in a tragic, tragic accident. Losing a son to cancer. I mean, my God! To suggest that this man of deep faith ‘hates god and hates the bible’…It’s unspeakably vile,” Scarborough said.

Mika Brzezinski seconded Scarborough by saying Trump’s attack on Biden’s faith was “sick.” Scarborough went on by asking whether Jesus would condone this kind of action against Biden.

