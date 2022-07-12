Joe Scarborough Does Cringeworthy South Park Voice to Mock JD Vance

MSNBC Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough offered a fairly cringeworthy impression mocking Ohio Republican Senate nominee J.D. Vance.

Morning Joe showed a SurveyMonkey poll by Center Street PAC that shows the Democratic nominee, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) leading Vance, 49 percent to 40 percent, respectively, Tuesday morning.

“They had somebody that they could have gotten that was a mainstream, pro-life and pro-gun and pro-capitalism Republican,” said Scarborough, appearing to reference Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan. “But instead they got J.D. Vance.”

Scarborough went on to mock Vance.

The guy is like ‘I love San Francisco,’ ‘I hate San Francisco.’ When he’s in Ohio, ‘I love Silicon Valley. It’s where everything is very exciting. I love being out here in my little Silicon Valley vest.’ That is what he said when he was in Silicon Valley. ‘Look at me, I’m just an Ivy League, you know, venture capitalist in Silicon Valley. This is where all the action is.’ And then he goes and he campaigns in Ohio and he’s like, ‘I hate Silicon Valley.’ And so, it’s funny how he talks like a South Park character. He just does.

Scarborough did not specify what South Park character Vance sounds like.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

