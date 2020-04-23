Joe Scarborough Goes on Screaming Coronavirus Rant: ‘50,000 People Are Dead’ Because Trump Wasn’t Prepared!

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough went on a 4 minute screaming tear about President Donald Trump’s lack of preparedness for the coronavirus crisis, tying it to Trump’s current insistence that there’s a “good chance” the disease won’t roar back in the fall.

On Thursday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Scarborough and company watched several clips of Trump’s Wednesday briefing, in which Trump pushed back against his own experts’ assessment of the resurgence of Covid-19 in the fall.

Then, Scarborough went to work with a high-volume soliloquy that asked the non-musical question “When will Trump learn?”

“It’s just unbelievable! I cannot wrap my arms around the fact that you have networks that screwed up months ago saying this was going to be a hoax, and then they screwed up by pushing false drugs, and now they’re screwing up saying this might magically go away, and you’ve got a president who said this is going to magically go away!” Scarborough said, obliquely referencing Fox News along with Trump.

“We only have 15 people, it’s down to zero, like really, when do these people learn?!” Scarborough asked, then ran through a litany of Trump quotes predicting the virus would disappear quickly.

He noted that by the end of next week, there could be “more people dead from Covid-19 than died in the entire Vietnam tragedy,” then moved on to Trump’s promotion of hydroxychloroquine.

“Then we have the president magically say this drug, oh no I know nothing about this drug, but my gut just tells me, just like his gut told him it would magically go away, my gut just tells me that this drug is going to do great,” Scarborough said, adding “Now we find out it killed vets.”

The VA study to which Scarborough is referring did not contain that finding, but rather noted an increased mortality rate among Covid-19 patients treated with the drug, especially in combination with an antibiotic.

“We find out that he actually fired somebody because they wouldn’t promote it, because he wouldn’t promote it in a way that Dr. Fauci said from the beginning, hey we’ve got to do clinical trials, we don’t know if this is going to kill people or whether it’s going to… But he had a gut feeling,” Scarborough said.

He talked about recent and historical warnings about the resurgence of pandemic diseases, and slamming his hand on the table, declared “This is not breaking a news!”

“And still ignore his doctors when every medical person will tell you the pandemic could be the worst, the worst during flu season. Why am I getting so riled up? Because the president wasn’t prepared before. Right? The president was told in January by everybody in his administration that this was coming, even Navarro warned him, 500,000 people could die. The president ignored it. He didn’t prepare. 50,000 people are dead now because of it, right? He didn’t prepare!” Scarborough said.

He concluded by saying that people would like to return to normal lives, but “They can’t do it if Donald Trump is still acting like this is February, where he says it’s 15 people and going to magically go away. When will they ever learn? When will they ever learn?”

Trump was a frequent guest on Morning Joe during the 2016 presidential campaign.

