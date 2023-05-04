Joe Scarborough Invokes Reagan to Scold Cruz Over Comment on Biden’s Mental Faculties

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on Thursday brought up revered Republican President Ronald Reagan in response to a clip of Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz suggesting that President Joe Biden’s mental faculties are “diminished” in a statement on the budget this week.

Speaking at a presser on Wednesday, Cruz said that the reason that President Biden hasn’t taken the same step toward meeting with Republicans on the budget that Vice President Biden did in 2011 is that his “mental faculties are too diminished right now.”

After the clip played on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, Eugene Robinson, and the rest of the group all react with exasperation and indignation.

As they talked about how amazing and competent they’ve all found Biden’s time in office and made sarcastic comments about how much more he’d have done had he only been mentally competent, Scarborough brought up a moment from Ronald Reagan’s presidency.

“You know, it reminds me of Ronald Reagan when he was speaking at Harvard, a Eureka College grad, and he’s sitting there talking to the grads. And he’s making fun of his education at the end, he goes, ‘you know, sometimes I just sit here’ with a presidential seal in front of him, ‘and I wonder what I could have been with a good education,'” said Scarborough. “Ted Cruz, go back and read Reagan. You’ll learn a lot.”

Republicans have been increasing the pressure on President Biden and Sen. Chuck Schumer to sit down to discuss a deal that will include spending cuts after the House passed a Republican debt limit bill last week. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy has repeatedly called out Biden for dodging him and avoiding a face-to-face meeting on the debt limit, which has been covered widely by the media as a dire situation that requires resolution.

After making the “mental faculties” comment, Sen. Cruz on Wednesday added that, instead of the president’s leadership, “what we’re left with is a bunch of young staffers in the White House, radical children, who are perfectly willing to risk a default on the debt because they have no appreciation of the chaos and misery and damage.”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com