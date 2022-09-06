Joe Scarborough Skewers Marco Rubio Writing Off Mar-a-Lago Docs as a ‘Storage Issue’: ‘No Line’ Republicans Won’t Cross for Trump

Joe Scarborough tore into Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) for dismissing the FBI’s search for the classified documents Donald Trump illegally kept at Mar-a-Lago as a mere “storage issue.”

On Monday, Morning Joe focused on an interview Rubio recently gave to NBC6 where he said, “this is, really, at its core, a storage argument that they’re making.”

“They’re arguing there are documents there. They don’t deny he should have access to the documents. What they deny is they were not properly stored,” said Rubio. “I don’t think a fight over storage of documents is worthy of what they’ve done, which is [a] full-scale raid.”

Willie Geist noted that this was different from how Rubio reacted to Hillary Clinton’s email scandal when he then said there was “no excuse” for her private server and the “reckless and thoughtless mishandling of classified information” it entailed. This led Scarborough to dryly declare “there is no line” Trump could cross where Rubio and other Republicans wouldn’t leap to defend the former president.

So you have Marco Rubio saying top secret documents are only at risk if they’re mishandled by Democrats. Top secret documents mishandled and actually taken, removed from a government office, removed from the White House and illegally, improperly hidden at Mar-a-Lago. Even after the FBI negotiates and tries to get them all back. It just doesn’t matter. So, again, is there any line? No, there’s no line, because we’ve seen, actually, that the Republicans are the fiercest defenders of cops, until it serves their purposes to defend people that brutalize cops and almost beat them to death with an American flag…It doesn’t matter to Republicans, no. It just doesn’t matter. Top secret documents don’t matter to Republicans if defending Donald Trump comes in front of that. Defending men and women in blue doesn’t matter. Defending law enforcement doesn’t matter. The FBI doesn’t matter. It just doesn’t matter if that stands in the way of defending a failed reality TV show host. That’s exactly where Marco Rubio is.

Scarborough continued by bringing up Trump’s constant attacks on the FBI, remarking that “in past days, if a former president said something as horrific about the FBI as Donald Trump said this past weekend, you’d have the entire Republican Party coming out and condemning him.”

“Instead,” Scarborough said, “these people are all along for the ride.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

