John Bolton Mocks ‘Snowflakes’ Upset Over His Casual Admission About Plotting Coups

Former Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton addressed criticism he received after telling CNN’s Jake Tapper he had been involved in plotting coups d’état in other countries in a conversation about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“I do have to ask you also, your comment yesterday on CNN about coups and orchestrating them. It’s getting a lot of play, as you know. What would you like to say to that? Obviously, the U.S. is a world superpower, and were you surprised that some of the pick-up there was about, you know, your talk? Obviously, you’ve written about Venezuela a lot in your book,” asked a Newsmax anchor of Bolton on Wednesday.

“Well, I think there are a lot of snowflakes out there that don’t understand what you need to do to protect the United States,” responded Bolton in his typically defiant fashion.

“I’m not going to get into specifics. I did write about Venezuela in my memoir. And I think that any president that’s not willing to do what it takes to protect the interests of the American people, it needs to have some, some counseling,” Bolton concluded.

On Tuesday night Bolton responded to Tapper saying, “One doesn’t have to be brilliant to attempt a coup,” by boasting that he in fact had helped plan some coups – arguing it’s not easy work.

“I disagree with that. As somebody who has helped plan coups d’état – not here, but other places – it takes a lot of work. And that’s not what he did,” Bolton told Tapper. “It was just stumbling around from one idea to another.”

