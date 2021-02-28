John Bolton Rips Trump’s CPAC Straw Poll Results: ‘A Pathetic Figure’

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton called the Conservative Political Action Conference’s (CPAC) straw poll results a “pathetic” showing for former President Donald Trump, who teased a possible 2024 run during his speech.

As Mediaite reported, the results from CPAC’s 2021 straw poll showed Trump would be the “preferred nominee of 55% of attendees.”

“But just to take CPAC, if this is the epitome of support for Trump, the straw poll that was taken this weekend and released just before Trump spoke, showed of all the participants 55% supported Trump being re-elected as president,” Bolton told CNN Newsroom anchor Pamela Brown.

“That is a pathetic figure,” he added. “I would have expected 90%. So if 55%, one month after leaving office at CPAC, is the best he can do, that’s a mark of how far he has fallen already.”

