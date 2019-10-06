Former CIA Director John Brennan argued the CIA would view the U.S. under Donald Trump’s administration as “very corrupt” and under the control of an “autocrat.”

“One of the things I used to do when I had to travel overseas professionally is read those CIA, the public fact sheets and CIA descriptions of politics and what’s happening in that country. How would the CIA assess the stability of the American government right now?” Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd asked NBC analyst Brennan Sunday.

“We would look at it as a very corrupt government that is under the sway right now of this powerful individual who has been able to just corrupt the institutions and the laws of that country,” Brennan responded. “It’s no longer a democracy if an autocrat has it in his hands, and people like [Ron] Johnson and others are putty in his hand.”

Brennan was referring to the Republican senator from Wisconsin, who accused Brennan of being part of a conspiracy against Trump during a wild interview earlier in the show.

“There is just tremendous political instability here, which is consuming the government now. It’s not able to take care of the issues that it need to address, whether it be on the domestic front or the foreign policy front. So yes, I think there is a real question about the stability,” Brennan said about the country.

Watch above, via NBC News.

