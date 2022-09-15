John Fetterman Accuses Dr. Oz of Taking ‘Cheap Shots’ at Him Over Stroke He ‘Could Have Died’ From

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA) criticized Mehmet Oz Thursday for taking “cheap shots” at him over a stroke he had that he said could have killed him.

In a rare TV appearance, Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for Senate joined MSNBC’s Alex Wagner Tonight to discuss his health and campaign.

Host Alex Wagner asked him to describe the last few months since he suffered a stroke on the eve of the primary in May.

“I wonder if you could just tell us a little bit about what it has been like. I mean, take us back to that moment in early May,” Wagner said. “How was your summer? What was happening? How were you thinking about life and your candidacy?”

Fetterman described how his wife saved his life by alerting him he was having a stroke on the way to a campaign event:

Sure. My wife saved my life. I was on the way to an event, and she said, “Oh my gosh, you are having a stroke.” And I’m like, “No, I’m fine. We’ve got to get to the event.” And actually, no, she said you’ve got to get [help], and that’s exactly what happened. It was very bracing to face the fact that I could have died. And thinking about that, reflecting on that, that the fact that a father of three young children and a wife, and thinking of all those things. I promise you that is 10 times bigger and 10 times harder than the cheap shots that Dr. Oz has chosen to choose in his campaign.

Fetterman said he understands why the stroke might be a campaign issue, but criticized Oz.

“It’s his story,” he said. “He’s got to tell it the way he needs to, but he needs to own those kind of words because a doctor choosing to mock someone who is recovering from a stroke, I don’t believe demonstrates that he is lost his way in. In fact, he has never had his way.”

Oz and his surrogates have made Fetterman’s health and absence on the campaign trail an issue. The Democrat announced this week he will debate Oz in October.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

