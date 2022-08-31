John Heilemann Doesn’t See How Trump WON’T Get Indicted Over Classified Documents

MSNBC’s John Heilemann said he doesn’t see how former President Donald Trump does not get indicted by the Department of Justice over his alleged mishandling of classified documents that he allegedly took with him when he left office in January 2021.

In a court filing released late Tuesday night, the Department of Justice included a photo of classified documents discovered by the FBI during its raid earlier this month of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

During Wednesday’s Morning Joe, Heilemann said he does not see a scenario where Attorney General Merrick Garland does not indict Trump over mishandling classified information.

“I’m not a lawyer, but there’s no lawyer I talked to who thinks that this situation isn’t going to get worse for them,” he said. “What that leads to … is this question of, really in the end … what Merrick Garland is going to do. Is he going to indict Donald Trump or not.”

Heilemann excoriated Trump for allegedly refusing to fully cooperate with the DOJ and FBI as it pertains to giving back the classified documents Trump allegedly took with him.

There was some discussion among prosecutors, they would say, you know what, maybe if [he gave the] classified documents back, he will have served its purpose. They’ll no longer be at risk. Maybe he won’t go through with it. What we’ve seen now, you know, having crossed the Rubicon and sent those FBI agents down there to do that search and seizure. Having come back and we now know how many documents there were. How long they were there. How much Trump resisted. How high the level of classification was. And now DOJ has gone to the point where it’s — they’re laying it on the floor here and putting these photographs out, they’re not just sort of spiking the ball on all of Trump’s legal team’s bad legal interpretations and maneuvers, but they are implicitly, or explicitly kind of, single-handedly tipping their hand, too.

Heilemann predicted Trump will get indicted over mishandling of classified documents,

“I just don’t understand a world in which now Merrick Garland could not, in the end, indict Trump. And I think that’s where we’re heading,” he said. “And the Trump people know it, Donald Trump knows it. It’s causing the panic, the behavior of a guy who seems like he’s had bad bathtub masculine and kind of lost his mind yesterday.”

Heilemann went on to mock Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, as a QAnon forum in which Trump shared pro-QAnon messaging as part of his weeks-long rampage against the raid.

“He’s panicked and he can see as clearly as everyone else can. He is headed for an indictment,” he said. “And I think that’s becoming increasingly inexorable and inevitable and that’s what’s part of what’s driving this degree of freakout on his part on whatever that platform is he uses. Isn’t that just a QAnon platform, isn’t that all it is, Truth Social? Q Social? Is that what they call it?”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com