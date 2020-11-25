Amid the outrage over President Donald Trump pardoning Michael Flynn, John Kasich was more dismissive on CNN Wednesday evening and said the country should just move on.

Jim Acosta asked Kasich what his message would be to fellow Republicans about the pardon, given that a number of them are publicly celebrating the pardon.

“Let’s get on with all this,” Kasich said. “The president’s lost.”

He said every president has the power to issue pardons and said there’s likely more coming — “that’s what president’s do.”

“He’s done, he’s going to leave. The transition has started. Let’s just move on,” Kasich said. “I think it’s time to start healing. I mean, tomorrow’s Thanksgiving, can we just like move on a little bit?”

Acosta pushed back a bit and asked if the pardon bothers Kasich at all given how Flynn had pleaded guilty to lying — which he later tried to take back.

Kasich essentially shrugged again and said presidents pardon people all the time.

“I want to move on. I want to change the subject. Donald Trump was defeated. He’s been rejected,” he said. “He’s going to do some things we’re not going to like. I’m ready to move on.”

