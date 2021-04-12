John Kennedy Makes Bad Pedophile Metaphor to Slam Biden’s Infrastructure Bill

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) went into weird territory Monday morning as he slammed the Biden administration’s infrastructure plan on Fox & Friends.

The senator, who is known for making colorful, cable news-pandering comments, joined the program on Monday to respond to the American Jobs Plan. Kennedy noted that President Joe Biden is hosting Republican lawmakers at the White House to get them on board with the bill, but he said they’ll never go for it “because this thing [he’s] proposed has more red flags than the Chinese embassy.”

As Kennedy slammed Biden’s “Niagara of lies” and demanded more transparency as to the contents of the infrastructure bill, he ended up delivering a NSFW metaphor about a pedophile luring children into a trap:

Show us a list of the projects. We can keep debating what kind of bill this is, but show us a list of the projects you have in mind. You’re asking us to get in the van, show us the candy first.

So… yeah.

Watch above, via Fox News.

