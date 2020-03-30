John Oliver came out of Last Week Tonight’s coronavirus hiatus by slamming President Donald Trump’s leadership throughout the health crisis.

A week after Oliver’s show was temporarily suspended amid Covid-19 concerns, he returned with another stripped-down show that focused on how the disease continues to impact the planet. He focused particularly on Trump, starting with how the president dismissed the virus before taking it seriously and calling himself a “wartime president” for a “different kind of a war than we’ve ever had.”

“Yeah, I guess it is different, isn’t it?” Oliver sarcastically remarked. “It’s like World War II, only the enemy is invisible; or like the Vietnam War, only this time, Trump is actually taking part.”

Oliver continued to blame Trump’s “irresponsible” attitude for allowing the pandemic to worsen, plus he tore into all of the Trump-backing pundits who’ve argued that the economy needs to restart because the financial pain is worse than the health concerns of the deadly virus. Eventually, Oliver turned his attention to how the disease has put a tremendous strain on hospitals and vital resources, which Trump dismissed before finally invoking the Defense Production Act last week.

“Again and again, Trump has failed to give this crisis the seriousness it requires,” Oliver said. “This was always going to be hard, but it didn’t have to be this hard. That is why it is so profoundly disheartening that we are being led through this crisis by a man who may be less equipped to deal with this historical moment than anyone in recorded history.”

Watch above, via HBO.

