John Oliver came back from Last Week Tonight’s hiatus by swinging at Jared Kushner for his efforts to portray America’s coronavirus response as a “great success.”

As Oliver cycled through the latest news about the pandemic, he made a point of emphasizing the fact that with over 60,000 people dead, the virus has killed more Americans than the Vietnam War. Ergo, Oliver said it was “jarring” to watch Kushner claim on Fox & Friends “this is a great success story” and the country will soon be ready to get “really rockin’ again.”

“It’s incredible to see someone with the skin of a newborn baby birthed in a tub of Neutrogena talk like a middle-age dad desperately trying to connect with his teenage son,” Oliver retorted. “But before we can celebrate Jared’s ‘great success story,’ and get back to our ‘rockin’ selves,’ we badly need to work out how we can reopen parts of society.”

From there, Oliver took a deep dive into America’s need for more widespread coronavirus tests before the country can safely reopen. He explained that test scarcity was the “original sin” of America’s pandemic response failure, which prompted him to ask “what the f*ck happened?”

After examining numerous setbacks in the country’s efforts to come up with coronavirus tests, Oliver decried the Trump administration’s handling of the crisis, saying “for too long, the U.S. response seemed to be characterized by an arrogant belief that for some reason, coronavirus was never going to come to America because, I guess, it just wouldn’t dare.” The HBO host blasted Trump over several of his most recent statements, but he saved the bulk of his outrage for Kushner, calling him a “translucent sociopath” for his “victory lap” claim that America had a “truly extraordinary” response.

“No it fucking isn’t, Jared!” Oliver seethed. “Taking months to do what other countries did in weeks is not extraordinary. The only thing that’s extraordinary here is that the most punchable face in America somehow looks like it’s never been touched by human hands.”

Watch above, via HBO.

