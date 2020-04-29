Jared Kushner, senior advisor and son-in-law to President Donald Trump, deemed the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic “a great success story” on Wednesday’s Fox and Friends.

Fox host Ainsley Earhardt asked Kushner about coronavirus and antibody testing after playing a clip of Dr. Anthony Fauci promising all Americans access to tests by the end of May or beginning of June. Those comments come as the United States crossed the 1 million mark for recorded cases.

Kushner explained that the White House has worked hard to develop these tests, adding that Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have moved at an extraordinarily fast pace throughout the outbreak.

“Two questions keep coming up over the weekend on the Sunday shows,” Brian Kilmeade asked Kushner. “Where is the national strategy? … And number two is, why did you guys collapse the pandemic office when you guys took over? Possibly to save money?”

Kushner first replied that several parts of the government are involved in handling pandemics, and added that the medical aspect of the coronavirus response is behind them.

“We have achieved all the different milestones that are needed,” Kushner said, answering Kilmeade’s first question. “So, the government, federal government rose to the challenge and this is a great success story and I think that that’s really what needs to be told.”

Kushner then added that the U.S. has tested more people than any other country and revealed that seven out of eight steps outlined in the White House testing strategy have been completed.

