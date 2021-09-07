John Roberts Apologizes for Laughing When GOP Rep. Says Biden Admin. Should Own Afghanistan Missteps: ‘I Do Not Expect That Will Happen’

Fox News Anchor John Roberts apologized on air to Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) and viewers of America Reports for a poorly timed chuckle. Waltz had expressed his desire for the Biden administration to take accountability on its handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The former Green Beret was speaking about the current state of affairs in Afghanistan. Waltz claimed that veterans such as himself want President Joe Biden and his administration to take accountability for the catastrophic events in the region.

“All of these veterans, the Gold Star families, we have 13 new ones now,” said Waltz, referring to the 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide attack in Kabul in August. “Victims of 9/11 as we head into the 20th anniversary. Who is going to stand up and say, ‘I screwed up. This was on me. This did not go right.'”

Waltz’s remarks prompted a laugh from Roberts.

The congressman, however, was not phased, and he continued on, adding, “Instead, we hear officials, including the president, blaming others.”

“Who is going to take responsibility?” Waltz asked. “Publicly and officially. This was a chaotic disaster that’s going to be a stain on the United States.”

“That’s what we want to hear,” Waltz concluded. “Accountability.”

Following the congressman’s comments, Roberts took time to apologize.

“Congressman, I apologize to you. And our audience,” Roberts said. “I chuckled when you said that because I do not expect that will happen.”

“The closest that we got was the president said the buck stops with him, but it was all Donald Trump’s fault.”

Watch above via Fox News

