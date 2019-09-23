Presidential historian Jon Meacham said that the GOP’s reaction to Donald Trump’s efforts to get Ukraine to attack former Vice President Joe Biden proves how much of the country has sacrificed its “patriotic instincts” to be obedient to the president.

Meacham joined MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Monday for a discussion where Joe Scarborough predicted that Trump’s attempts to pressure a foreign government to damage Joe Biden “eventually will damage the Republican Party.” As Scarborough lamented how most Republicans would rather “live in this Never Never Land” instead of condemning Trump for this, Meacham agreed that “That’s a great way to put it.”

“You know, history, there’s no once upon a time, there’s not going to be a happily ever after. But there can be actual moments where we face facts,” Meacham continued. “What I think is the great story of our time, honestly, is the extent to which 40%, 45% of the country, many of them Republicans, have suspended their critical capacities, have suspended their essential, dare I say it, patriotic instincts to follow this particular leader because of the will to power.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

