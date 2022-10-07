Jon Stewart Gets Heated With Arkansas Attorney General On Trans Minors: ‘Wow. That’s An Incredibly Made Up Figure’

Jon Stewart caught Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge off guard when he asked her to back up a rather staggering claim she threw out on Apple TV+’s The Problem with Jon Stewart.

In the second season premiere of his talk show, Stewart tackled the topic of transgenderism. At one point he sat down with Rutledge to discuss Arkansas’ moves to ban gender affirming care for minors.

“Why would the state of Arkansas step in to override parents, physicians, psychiatrists, endocrinologists, who have developed guidelines. Why would you override those guidelines?” Stewart asked Rutledge during their sit-down.

“Well, I think it’s important that all of those physicians, all of those experts — for every single one of them, there’s another expert to say we don’t need to allow children to take those medications. That there are many instances where —” Rutledge answered before Stewart jumped in.

“But you know that’s not true. You know it’s not ‘for every one, there’s one,'” the former Daily Show host said.

The two shot back and forth briefly until Rutledge claimed that experts came before the state legislature and claimed they have seen 98 percent of people suffering from “gender dysphoria” are able to “move past that.”

“We had plenty of people come and testify before legislature who said that we have 98 percent of the young people who have gender dysphoria who are able to move past that. And once they have the help that they need, they no longer suffer from gender dysphoria. 98 percent,” Rutledge said.

“Wow,” Stewart said with a sarcastic tone while Rutledge continued to speak. “That’s an incredibly made up figure. That doesn’t comport with any of the studies or documentation that exists from these medical organizations. What medical association are you talking about?”

“We have all of that in our legislative history and we’ll be glad to provide that to you. I don’t have the name of that off the top of my head,” Rutledge responded.

After more back and forth on the issue, Stewart again asked for the attorney general to name experts and medical associations that would back her ban. Rutledge informed the comedian she wasn’t prepared for a “Supreme Court debate.”

“You’re making it sound like a nine-year-old walks into a doctor’s office and says, ‘give me some testosterone and the doctor goes, ‘oh, thank God, because we’re wanting to create an army of transgenders because we’re crazy,'” Stewart said at one point.

Rutledge said the state’s law is to “protect the children” and said she simply wasn’t prepared for the debate.

“I apologize I wasn’t prepared to have a Supreme Court argument today in front of you,” she said.

Watch above via Apple TV+

