Florida’s Surgeon General appeared on Fox News Tuesday night and said people should not be required to have a negative Covid test before flying or going to school. He also said that vaccines are not the way to end the pandemic.

Dr. Joseph Ladapo appeared on Primetime to discuss the coronavirus. He has previously cast doubt on the vaccine, saying, “We don’t know all there is to know.”

Guest host Lawrence Jones noted the influx of people moving to Florida and asked, “What have you guys been able to do to keep people safe?”

“What we have done is really start with a platform of being sensible,” said Ladapo, before criticizing the Biden administration’s pledge to shut down a respiratory virus.

“That never made any sense,” he continued. “It set up unrealistic and unattainable expectations. And now we have what you expect in that situation, which is failure. And that’s the opposite of what we have done in Florida. We have been realistic. We have provided people with options. We have provided–we’ve prioritized seniors and other vulnerable populations and we’ve emphasized living.”

Later in the segment, Ladapo said it’s “ridiculous” to require a negative Covid test as a prerequisite to board a plane or go to school. He also said it’s “unrealistic” to expect vaccines to stop the pandemic.

“The vaccine passports, you know, this requirement to get tested to go to school or to get on a plane,” said Ladapo. “I mean, it’s just ridiculous. This idea that, you know, that you could stop this with vaccines was unrealistic, but the policies are based on the idea that you can stop this with vaccines and mass testing and things like that. So, there’s a mismatch between the policies and reality. And, you know, more people need to wake up to that, I think, and stop participating in this really dystopian view of public health.”

Watch above via Fox News.

