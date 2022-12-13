Joy Reid Accuses DeSantis of Trying to Turn Florida Into ‘Petri Dish for Everything on 4Chan’ to Somehow Catapult Himself to Presidency

MSNBC’s Joy Reid accused Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) of ignoring the real issues in his state and focusing instead on turning it into a “petri dish for everything on 4Chan” to somehow catapult himself to the presidency.

While speaking with Florida State Sen. Shevrin Jones (D), Reid laid into DeSantis for focusing on culture war issues like his fights with Disney and pushes against wokeism while he’s been in office. Reid accused DeSantis of focusing on issues like Critical Race Theory being taught in schools because it makes “white children feel sad.”

Reid said:

“If you go by Ron DeSantis’ agenda you would think the most important things happening in Florida are Critical Race Theory which makes white children feel sad, library books that need to be banned. Not stopping Covid. You got to let Covid in your school, drag brunch and Disney World making movies with too many gay people in them. Not the insurance crisis, I mean, hasn’t the insurance system collapsed in the state of Florida? There’s a huge housing crisis. It’s more expensive to live in Miami than New York City. Does he ever deal with it?”

Jones echoed the points, saying he has constituents dealing with insurance crises following the state being hit by Hurricane Ian. The state senator also accused DeSantis of being unfocused on the real issues in his state.

Reid took things further when closing out the interview by blasting DeSantis and saying the Republican is catering to the far-right 4Chan, a conspiracy movement that’s been tied to the January 6 Capitol riot, among other things.

“Your governor wants to make everything a petri dish for everything on 4Chan,” she told Jones. “Anything the people on 4Chan are screaming about, he wants to use it as a platform to make himself into the president. It’s pretty disgusting, but it’s what’s happening.”

DeSantis has not announced any intentions to run for president in 2024. Despite his focus on issues Reid doesn’t approve him, he easily won reelection during the midterms against Democrat challenger Charlie Crist, winning over 59 percent of the vote.

