Joy Reid Lashes Out at Conservatives Over Tiffany Cross Ouster: ‘You Don’t Understand How Sisters Move’

MSNBC’s Joy Reid paid her respects to her former network colleague Tiffany Cross Friday night hours after she was abruptly let go.

The host lashed out at conservatives who she implied helped bring about the move. She made no comments about MSNBC management, which made the decision.

Reid was quiet about the ouster of Cross during The ReidOut until the final minute of the show. She expressed her disappointment with the news and then unloaded.

“Before I go, I really do want to say one quick thing about my friend, colleague, and sister Tiffany Cross,” Reid said. “She’s not just my friend, she is my sister. I love her. I support her. I was boosting for her to get the show that she created, The Cross Connection, which she put her heart and soul into every day.

Reid then attacked conservatives and seemingly slighted Elon Musk and Twitter in the process:

I just want to say that those on the far-right attacking her on a social media app that I won’t name, you don’t understand how sisters move. So, watch this space. We will be here, her sisters will be here to support anything Tiffany Cross ever does. Know that. Believe that.

Reid ended the show there.

Cross’s tenure at the network created notable controversies, including a recent declaration that another American civil war had already begun.

A source close to MSNBC told Mediaite Friday that Cross’s comments often had not adhered to the network’s standards. The person said she was spoken to about the issue numerous times. The Cross Connection aired on Saturdays beginning in 2020. A rotating cast of guest hosts will cover the time slot until a permanent replacement is found.

