Comedian and former Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones came on Joy Reid’s show on Wednesday night to talk over her now-famous fan-girling of all things MSNBC and the pair created a few new viral clips, as they nearly fell out of their chairs laughing at Jones’ sassy — and often-NSFW — riffs.

In the weeks since Election Day, Jones has increasingly begun posting to Twitter videos of her blunt, off-the-cuff commentary about the cable news network’s coverage. And along the way, she’s endeared herself to thousands of fans as well as the MSNBC hosts she devotedly appraises, among them Reid, Nicolle Wallace, Rachel Maddow, Chris Hayes, and Steve Kornacki.

I’m just saying who’s with me? pic.twitter.com/PR0lVIn6WC — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) December 2, 2020

As the final segment for her Wednesday night show, Reid brought on Jones for her first interview about her new cable-news habit.

“Okay, Miss Leslie Jones,” Reid said. “Your commentary about politics is my favorite thing in the entire world. I pretty much only want to listen to you talk about politics. How did this begin? How did you start on this journey that happens on everything that happens in politics on MSNBC?”

“It started when I saw you one day,” Jones explained. “I was like ‘Oh, my god.’ I started watching. I think at the time Steve [Kornacki] was at the board. I am like who is this guy. He is thorough and awesome. Who is he. He looks concerned. That is how we started.”

As Reid queued up some of Jones’ more viral clips, the mutual hilarity ensued.

When the montage closed with Jones mocking Sen. Chris Coons as (former longtime Prince fan and Purple Rain co-star) “Morris Day” for an apparently purple suit (due to some poor color rendering on her TV), Reid and Jones began rocking back and forth in their chairs, laughing uncontrollably.

“I fell on the floor,” Reid managed to get out. “I watched that about 400 times. He really put that purple suit on. He meant it.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]