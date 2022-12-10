Joy Reid Rages At Trump for ‘Leaving Behind’ Trump Supporter Paul Whelan

MSNBC’s Joy Reid told those upset Paul Whelan remains in Russia after the Brittney Griner prisoner swap should not be mad at President Joe Biden, but Donald Trump instead.

Reid accused the former president of being the one who “left behind” Whelan, a former Marine accused by Russia of being a spy. Reid highlighted Whelan’s past support for Trump to back up her finger-pointing away from the current president.

“You have these Republicans criticizing Griner’s return because Paul Whelan was left behind, but they are conveniently leaving out an important fact. Whelan certainly was left behind — by Donald Trump! Whelan was incarcerated in 2018 in Russia during Trump’s presidency,” she said.

The MSNBC post noted past social media posts by Whelan declaring support for Trump. The posts were written in Russian and posted to a social media site in the country, which Whelan visited frequently.

Reid accused Trump of remaining “silent” despite Whelan’s support and the prisoner’s pleas for help from the administration.

Reid accused Republicans upset the prisoner swap did not include Whelan of “performative” outrage and accused Trump of not giving a “damn” about the military in response to a Truth Social post from the former president. Trump accused Griner of hating the U.S. in his post.

“Are we really going to pretend that Trump cares about members of the military?” Reid said in response to Trump’s post. “Mr. bone spurs who called Americans who died in war losers and suckers, who ridiculed John McCain, a prisoner of war in Vietnam, saying, quote, I like people who weren’t captured, unquote, who has mocked the military his entire life. We’re really going to believe he gives a damn about the military?”

Trump previously denied the “suckers” and “losers” claim. In his Truth Social post, the former president touted his administration’s actions on releasing hostages “without giving up anything” and blasted Biden for leaving behind a former Marine. He also claimed such a deal from him would have been greeted differently by Democrats.

“If I made that deal the Dems would chant, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA!” he wrote.

Watch above via MSNBC

