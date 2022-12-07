Joy Reid Says Georgia Made ‘History’ by Electing a Black Man to a Full Senate Term and Rejecting Herschel Walker

MSNBC’s Joy Reid noted Georgia voters made history by electing Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Black man, to a full six-year term in the Senate when they rejected Republican Herschel Walker.

Reid seemingly forgot Walker is also Black.

Warnock prevailed over the former University of Georgia football star by fewer than 100,000 votes. Republicans expressed concerns about his qualifications before a series of scandals ever plagued his campaign. He was accused of hypocrisy and past domestic violence – and stumbled on the stump through a series of verbal miscues.

On The ReidOut, the host aired some of Walker’s campaign lowlights and then commented on the new Democratic Senate majority in her opening monologue. In her celebration of Warnock’s victory, she seemingly ignored that Walker is a Black man.

After airing clips of Walker asking what “pronouns” are and referring to elections as “erections,” Reid said:

Well, Georgia and America averted that disaster last night and instead made history by sending Raphael Warnock back to the Senate giving Georgia’s first Black senator, only the 11th Black American senator in American history, a full six-year term. Choosing a candidate with competence, Georgians smacked down the ignorance and cynicism of Republicans’ decision to stand by Walker, who they now freely admit was a disaster.

Reid then quoted one Georgia Republican Dan McLagan, who categorized Walker as a disaster while speaking to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

“Herschel was like a plane crash into a train wreck that rolled into a dumpster fire. And an orphanage. Then an animal shelter. You kind of had to watch it squinting through one eye between your fingers,” said Dan McLagan, an adviser to Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, one of Walker’s defeated rivals in the GOP primary.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

