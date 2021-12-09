Joy Reid Says Tucker Carlson and GOP Want Omicron Surge to ‘Burn Brighter Than a Fox News Christmas Tree’

Joy Reid doled out her nightly “Absolute Worst” award to Republicans and Tucker Carlson after stating they want a potential winter surge of the Omicron variant of Covid to “burn brighter than the Fox News Christmas tree.” The tree was set ablaze earlier this week, allegedly by a homeless man.

The MSNBC host seized upon comments by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) stating that mouthwash kills coronavirus.

“Standard gargle, mouthwash, has been proven to kill the coronavirus,” Johnson said in an audio recording from a town hall. “If you get it, you may reduce viral replication. Why not try all these things?”

She also highlighted a recent interview with Tucker Carlson had with Brexiteer Nigel Farage about U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s bout with Covid

“Getting Covid emasculated him,” Carlson claimed. “It changed him. It feminized him. It weakened him as a man… The virus itself – this is true – does tend to take away the life force in some people, I notice. I mean it does feminize people. No one ever says that, but it’s true.”

“Ok, Tuckumspoo,” said Reid, reacting to the clip. “Let’s unpack your woman-hatin’ for just a bit. It’s like textbook misogyny, this baseline retro variation where weak equates female. Even though women, through a long, painful, and awe-inspiring process are how lives are created and the reason the human race forges on. It is women who are the life force, not weak-chinned blokes who ditch their bowties for fake log cabins.”

Reid then addressed anti-vaccine sentiment across the country, stating that “this is happening in every state – red, blue, and purple. It is dangerous, lethal. And it comes as we face a possible surge from Omnicron [sic]. The Republicans and Tuckums wanna to see that surge burn brighter than a Fox News Christmas tree, which is why they are tonight’s Absolute Worst.”

