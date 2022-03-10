Jussie Smollett FLIPS OUT After Judge Sentences Him to Jail: ‘I Am Innocent and I Am Not Suicidal!’

Actor Jussie Smollett’s hate crime hoax will cost him a decent chunk of change, which he will have to pay after he is released from jail in five months.

The former Empire star was sentenced to 150 months behinds bars at the Cook County Jail and ordered to pay $120,000 in restitution and an additional $25,000 in fines on Thursday. Law & Crime reported Smollett, 39, did not comment in court prior to his sentencing.

Upon learning he would spend months in jail, he began to speak lowly until he was eventually shouting.

“I am not suicidal,” Smollett muttered quietly. He repeated the same phrase as he grew louder.

“I am not suicidal,” he said. “I am innocent, and I am not suicidal.” Smollett continued,

If I did this, then it means that I stuck my fist in the fears of Black Americans in this country for over 400 years and the fears of the LGBTQ community. Look, your honor, I respect you, and I respect the jury, but I did not do this. And I am not suicidal. And if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself, and you must all know that. I respect you, your honor, and I respect your decision. Jail time? I am not suicidal.

Smollett’s grandmother, Molly Smollett, attacked the media after the sentencing for not investigating her grandson’s side of the story.

She referred to him as a “justice warrior” and stated she wished to accompany him to prison.

Smollett was found guilty in December on multiple charges. In 2019 he went to police in Chicago and lied about a racist and homophobic attack he said had occurred against him.

He told investigators he was doused with chemicals and had a noose placed around his neck. Smollett claimed his assailants yelled, “This is MAGA country.”

Watch above, via Law & Crime.

