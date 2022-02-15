CNN Executive and Jeff Zucker Girlfriend Allison Gollust Resigns After Investigation Reveals ‘Violations’

CNN executive Allison Gollust, whose relationship with former network chief Jeff Zucker prompted his ouster earlier this month, has resigned from the network, CNN’s Brian Stelter reported.

Gollust served as CNN’s chief marketing officer and a senior vice president.

The CEO of WarnerMedia – CNN’s parent company – Jason Kilar announced her resignation in a letter to staff. He stated that an extensive third-party investigation found that Gollust, Zucker, and former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo had all violate company policies. The letter did not specify the violations.

Team — Earlier today, Allison Gollust resigned from CNN following the conclusion of the Company’s investigation into issues associated with Chris Cuomo and former Governor Andrew Cuomo. Performed by a third-party law firm and led by a former federal judge, the investigation was comprehensive and definitive. It was commissioned in September and concluded this weekend, which now allows me to share additional information with you. Based on interviews of more than 40 individuals and a review of over 100,000 texts and emails, the investigation found violations of Company policies, including CNN’s News Standards and Practices, by Jeff Zucker, Allison Gollust, and Chris Cuomo. I realize this news is troubling, disappointing, and frankly, painful to read. These are valid feelings many of you have. We have the highest standards of journalistic integrity at CNN, and those rules must apply to everyone equally. Given the information provided to me in the investigation, I strongly believe we have taken the right actions and the right decisions have been made. I am asking in this moment that we all commit to the vital mission we share and the values that define us. CNN, WarnerMedia, and this incredible team deserve that commitment.

Gollust was thrown into the spotlight earlier this month when Zucker resigned from CNN. He revealed that the pair had a relationship that he was supposed to disclose, but did not. However, their relationship was reportedly an open secret for some time, prompting speculation that Zucker left the network for another reason(s).

