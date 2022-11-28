JUST IN: CNN Has a New Chief White House Correspondent After Morning Show Shakeup

CNN announced numerous staff changes on Monday including the promotion of Phil Mattingly to chief White House correspondent.

Mattingly succeeded Kaitlan Collins, who moved to New York City to be a co-anchor on CNN This Morning.

“Long line of big shoes to fill – and an absolute privilege to attack that challenge head on alongside the best White House team in the game. Back to work,” tweeted Mattingly, who joined CNN in 2015 to cover the 2016 Republican presidential primary campaign. Mattingly has also been a congressional correspondent for the network.

Long line of big shoes to fill – and an absolute privilege to attack that challenge head on alongside the best White House team in the game. Back to work. https://t.co/B3TzdVt9uc — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) November 28, 2022

Meanwhile, MJ Lee succeeded Mattingly as the network’s senior White House correspondent.

“So incredibly grateful and excited for my next chapter at CNN. It’s a dream to work with the most amazing team in the business,” she tweeted.

So incredibly grateful and excited for my next chapter at CNN. It's a dream to work with the most amazing team in the business. And huge congrats to @Phil_Mattingly, a great colleague and friend, and so excited that @priscialva is officially joining us! https://t.co/RdaJAoXV6f — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) November 28, 2022

Lee joined CNN from Politico in 2015 and has covered the #MeToo movement, the 2020 presidential election, the Biden administration and President Joe Biden’s trips abroad.

Finally, Priscilla Alvarez, who covers immigration, has joined the CNN White House crew.

“Some personal news: I’m joining the amazing CNN White House team. Can’t wait to get started. I’ll also continue to cover immigration, so keep sending tips my way,” she tweeted.

Some personal news: I’m joining the amazing CNN White House team. Can’t wait to get started. I’ll also continue to cover immigration, so keep sending tips my way. — Priscilla Alvarez (@priscialva) November 28, 2022

Alvarez joined CNN from The Atlantic in 2019.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com