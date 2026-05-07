News Stars Dominate Splashy New List of 50 Most Powerful in New York Media

The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday published a blockbuster list recognizing the heavy hitters of the New York media scene — and cable and network news stars were well represented.

The list examined “most influential execs, editors, writers, anchors and polarizing personalities” in the nation’s top market. Included in each entry was a brief summary detailing their recent impact, as well as questions for the subjects.

For their collective work on The Five, Fox News pundits Jesse Watters, Greg Gutfeld, Jessica Tarlov and Dana Perino were all recognized by The Hollywood Reporter. As noted by THR, The Five has remained head-and-shoulders above its peers in the ratings department, attracting nearly 4 million daily viewers.

“The No. 2 slot belongs to Watters’ solo vehicle and a not-so-distant No. 4 is Gutfeld’s hour,” THR added.

The executives who oversee that high-powered lineup, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and president and executive editor Jay Wallace, were also recognized on the list — with THR writing “there may be no more powerful posts in television news” than the two held by Scott and Wallace.

MS NOW, meanwhile was represented by numerous hosts and executives. Morning Joe hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough featured on the list — as THR cited the frequent fury from President Donald Trump in calling the pair “one of TV’s most influential forces in politics.” Rachel Maddow held down a spot on the list, as she expands her media empire beyond the eponymous show she now hosts once a week. And MS NOW president Rebecca Kutler was named as well — with the rebranded network scoring an average 1.4 million viewers under her stewardship.

The CNN delegation was led by Anderson Cooper — whose numbers in the 25-54 demographic and overall were tops on the network. CNN CEO Mark Thompson made the cut as well — with THR recognizing him for being “nimble” and “shifting the brand’s digital strategy and reviving prestige unscripted and documentary.”

And Mediaite founder Dan Abrams also landed on the list for a big year here at Mediaite. They also highlighted his acquisition of Court TV, and a massive 90-episode renewal for On Patrol: Live on Reelz — the hit police show which he hosts and co-executive produces.

“Three decades after breaking out for his coverage of the O.J. Simpson trial on Court TV, the ABC News legal analyst acquired that very channel — folding it into his Law & Crime network in February,” the THR writeup read. “One of the most facile entrepreneurs in news media, Abrams hosts and produces the Reelz law enforcement love letter On Patrol: Live, maintains the reins at Mediaite and broadcasts daily on his own SiriusXM show.”

All three broadcast news anchors, CBS’s Tony Dokoupil, NBC’s Tom Llamas and ABC’s David Muir made the list. And the morning shows were represented by CBS’s Gayle King, ABC’s Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan, and NBC’s Carson Daly, Dylan Dreyer, Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and Al Roker.

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