JUST IN: CNN Shakes Up Daytime Schedule With New Anchor Combos

CNN is going through another major shake-up, announcing they are mixing some familiar faces on the network for a fresh daytime schedule.

Anchoring the 9am-12pm ET weekday block will be John Berman, Kate Bolduan, and Sara Sidner. The 1pm-4pm block will meanwhile be anchored by Brianna Keilar, Boris Sanchez, and Jim Sciutto. The first batch of anchors will report from New York while the others will report from D.C. Inside Politics will remain at its timeslot at noon, squeezed in between the two new programs.

According to CNN’s announcement, the new shows will “feature CNN’s global reporting resources, bringing stories to viewers in real time, while leveraging innovative use of technology to offer context.” The network also said it is giving anchors room to be “more authentic.”

CNN CEO Chris Licht said:

“CNN’s Dayside audience is highly influential, with executives and leaders watching from their offices around the country as the day’s news unfolds. We are leaning into our greatest strengths, showcasing our unparalleled newsgathering operation and giving our anchors the room to be more authentic. We’ve seen how our audience responds to this format, and we believe it will put us in a position of strength going into the evening and primetime hours.”

The shakeups mean more anchors are making the move during CNN’s daytime programming. CNN Newsroom anchor Victor Blackwell will host the 10am hour on Saturdays, and his co-anchor Alisyn Camerota will focus solely on CNN Tonight. Laura Coates will be focused on primetime too, hosting the 11pm hour after Camerota.

CNN also announced Jim Acosta’s role at the network is expanding, extending his anchor duties to four hours on Saturday (4pm-8pm) and three hours on Sunday (3pm-7pm). The network said the changes to their schedule will be implemented in the “coming months.”

The changes follow other shifts in programming at the network under Licht’s leadership, like a fresh morning lineup and the cancellation of Brian Stelter‘s Reliable Sources.

