BREAKING: Brian Stelter Leaving CNN as Network Cancels Reliable Sources

Brian Stelter is leaving CNN as the network cancels his Sunday media show Reliable Sources.

“CNN will end its Reliable Sources program on Sunday, August 21st. As a result Brian Stelter will leave the company. We appreciate his contributions to the network and wish him well as he embarks on new endeavors,” a network spokesperson told Mediaite.

Stelter hosted Reliable Sources and helmed the massively influential media newsletter of the same name for the last nine years. He started his career blogging about the television news industry during college before joining the New York Times as a media reporter.

CNN hired Stelter in 2013 to replace Howard Kurtz as host of Reliable Sources, which turned 30 this year.

The newsletter will carry on, a CNN spokesperson told Mediaite. It will be helmed by CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy.

The fate of CNN and its on-air hosts currently lies in the hands of Chris Licht, the newly installed CEO who succeeded Jeff Zucker and has publicly vowed to take the network in a less adversarial direction. According to Puck’s Dylan Byers, Stelter was called into Licht’s office on Wednesday.

“It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential,” Stelter said in a statement to NPR, which was first to report the news.

On Twitter, Stelter provided a semi-satisfying explanation for why he has not yet returned Mediaite’s request for comment:

I picked a bad day to violate the ABC rule — Always Be Charging. I took the kiddos out sightseeing in midtown Manhattan and my phone’s at 2% 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 18, 2022

Darcy also weighed in on Twitter, calling the end of Reliable Sources the “end of an era.”

As for me, I’m looking forward to continuing to cover the media and hold powerful people and institutions accountable. It’s important work and I’m grateful to do it at CNN. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 18, 2022

CNN executive vice president Amy Entelis hailed Stelter in a separate statement to Mediaite.

“Stelter came to CNN from the New York Times as the nation’s top media reporter. He departs CNN an impeccable broadcaster. We are proud of what Brian and his team accomplished over the years, and we’re confident their impact and influence will long outlive the show,” she said.

