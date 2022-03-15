Fox News Issues Statement About Death of Ukrainian Journalist Killed Alongside Cameraman

Fox News announced on Tuesday the death of a journalist who was killed alongside cameraman Pierre Zakrzewskioutside Kyiv in Ukraine.

Oleksandra Kuvshynova was killed Monday in an attack that also wounded correspondent Benjamin Hall, who remains hospitalized.

In a note to colleagues, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said:

In our effort to keep you updated on yesterday’s tragic events, we wanted to report that journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova was also killed alongside our cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire yesterday while in the field with Bnejamin Hall. Sasha was just 24 years old and was serving as a consultant for us in Ukraine. She was helping our crews navigate Kyiv and the surrounding area while gathering information and speaking to sources. She was incredibly talented and spent weeks working directly with our entire team here, operating around the clock to make sure the world knew what was happening in her country. Our team in Ukraine tells me that Sasha had a passion for music, the arts and photography and was a joy to work with. Several of our correspondents and producers spent long days with her reporting the news and got to know her personally, describing her as hard-working, funny, kind and brave. Her dream was to connect people around the world and tell their stories and she fulfilled that through her journalism. We held off on delivering this devastating news earlier out of respect for her family whom we have been in touch with throughout and we extend our deepest condolences to them.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, “Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs adviser Anton Gerashchenko posted on Telegram that the team was attacked by mortars fired by Russian forces.”

Additionally, according to CPJ, “Svyatoslav Yurash, a former Fox News fixer who was familiar with the case, told CPJ in a phone interview that the team’s car was clearly labeled as ‘Press’ at the time of the attack.”

CPJ issued a statement of condolence:

“We are deeply saddened by the deaths of Pierre Zakrzewski and Oleksandra Kuvshynova in Ukraine while they were working with Fox News, and we are hoping that correspondent Benjamin Hall recovers from his injuries,” said Gulnoza Said, CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia program coordinator. “Reporting on this war is a vital public service, and it has already claimed the lives of at least two other journalists in just a few weeks. Ukrainian and Russian authorities must do their utmost to ensure safety of all journalists, and to thoroughly investigate attacks on the press.”

Kuvshynova’s Fox News colleagues tweeted their thoughts and prayers.

Sasha was killed alongside Pierre. She was talented, well-sourced and witty. She liked photography, poetry and music. We became fast friends over a shared love of coffee. She was 24 years old. pic.twitter.com/5iVcUwZgpu — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) March 15, 2022 Adding to our sadness at @FoxNews – Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova was also killed in the attack against our Fox News team. Sasha was working for us as a local producer. Prayers going out to her family. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) March 15, 2022 We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Sasha

Kuvshynova.

Below is a picture of “Sasha” in the field with Trey Yingst and Pierre Zakrzewski that we wanted to share with deep admiration for her work: pic.twitter.com/zrPz6PDQRJ — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) March 15, 2022 RIP Pierre and Sasha. From our last correspondence: I will effort to get as much of this on TV to help Ukrainians in every way possible. Keep Smiling.

Pierre pic.twitter.com/StinVdSfFK — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) March 15, 2022

