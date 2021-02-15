<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Vice President Kamala Harris contradicted Dr. Anthony Fauci by claiming that the Biden administration had to start “from scratch” in order to develop a national coronavirus vaccination strategy.

Axios’ Mike Allen conducted an interview with Harris, and he asked her what has been the most challenging aspect of the pandemic in the weeks since she and President Joe Biden took office. Harris replied by saying there was “no stockpile” of vaccines, then she added “there was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations.”

“We were leaving it to the states and the local leaders to try and figure it out,” Harris continued. “In many ways, we are starting from scratch on something that has been raging for almost an entire year.”

Axios noted that Harris’ claim directly contradicts what Fauci has said about the Covid vaccine rollout plan left behind by the Trump administration. While Fauci has spoken frequently about the Trump administration’s dishonesty and non-adherence to science, he appeared in the White House briefing room on Jan. 21 and told reporters, “We’re certainly not starting from scratch because there is activity going on in the distribution.”

“We’re coming in with fresh ideas, but also some ideas that were not bad ideas with the previous administration. You can’t say it was absolutely not usable at all,” Fauci said at the time. “So, we are continuing but you’re going to see a real ramping up of it.”

