Kari Lake Claims Trump Wants Another Indictment, Says He Is ‘Playing Chess’ While Jack Smith Is ‘Playing Checkers’

Failed Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake immediately came to the defense of former President Donald Trump after additional charges were filed against him this week, claiming he would welcome another indictment from FBI Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Smith’s team brought additional charges alleging that he asked a staffer at Mar-a-Lago to delete security footage to obstruct federal investigators. Moreover, the DOJ is expected to indict Trump on charges related to January 6th.

Lake joined Newsmax host Eric Bolling on Thursday night to defend Trump, adding that he is “playing chess” while Smith is “playing checkers.” The pro-Trump firebrand also noted that Trump would “welcome a trial.”

“Every single thing they’ve thrown at him, he’s turned it right back in their face and he’s proven to be right. They’re wrong. They’re just trying to bring him down. And you can’t bring down a giant like Donald J. Trump,” Lake told Bolling. “I’ll be honest, I think he would welcome that indictment. He would welcome a trial. I think he said it would be the trial of the century.”

“They’re playing checkers and President Trump is playing, you know, chess at the highest level. So I don’t think they want to pick a fight with him,” she added.

Since losing the 2022 gubernatorial election after being endorsed by Trump, Lake has become a frequent advocate of the former president and his roundly debunked claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Watch the full clip above via Newsmax.

