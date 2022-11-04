Kari Lake Jokes to Hannity About Hillary Clinton Wanting Her Dead: ‘My Brakes on My Car Are in Good Shape’

Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake joked to Fox News anchor Sean Hannity about former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton wanting her dead.

“I’m sure you’re all upset that [former President] Barack Obama went out there to campaign against you,” Hannity said in teeing-up Lake on his show on Thursday.

“First it was [Wyoming GOP Rep.] Liz Cheney last week and I just laughed that off. And now I’m living rent-free in Barack Obama’s mind and then [former Attorney General] Eric Holder today. But I was a little concerned today, I’m going to be honest, when I saw Hillary Clinton badmouthing me and she looked, she looked angry and actually scared,” said Lake. “And just completely unrelated, I want you to know, just in case you’re wondering, I’m in perfect health, my brakes on my car are in good shape, and I’m not suicidal. And we’re going to win this thing on Tuesday.”

Appearing on CNN on Thursday, Clinton blasted Lake, though she did not call her out by name, for joking about the attack against Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“Nancy Pelosi, well, she’s got protection when she’s in D.C. — apparently her house doesn’t have a lot of protection,” said Lake at a campaign event on Monday.

On the new CNN This Morning, Clinton said:

That you would have people on the Republican ticket like the woman running in Arizona laughing about an attack on anyone — let alone an 82-year-old man whose wife happens to be second-in-line to the presidency. You know, I am rarely shocked anymore, but the reaction that I’ve seen from a number of Republicans, both in person and online, making fun of that attack, somehow trying to turn it into a joke, the same party that wants us to be worried about crime? You know, the hypocrisy is incredibly obvious and I want voters to think hard about why would you give authority to people who laugh at what happened to Paul Pelosi? We can have our differences over all kinds of policies, but when you really get to the human level, my goodness! What kind of person is that, and why would we entrust any power to such a person?

