‘What Kind of Person is That?’ Hillary Clinton Seethes Over Kari Lake Making Fun of Paul Pelosi Attack in Scorching CNN Hit

Hillary Clinton went after Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) while accusing Republicans of being dishonest about political violence in the wake of the Paul Pelosi attack.

The former secretary of state spoke with CNN This Morning on Thursday to discuss the prospects for Democrats ahead of the midterm elections. The conversation addressed the Republican Party’s focus on crime, so Clinton said that she found it “ironic and frankly disturbing” that Republicans have been muted in condemning the politically-motivated attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband.

“They’re not concerned about voter safety,” Clinton assessed. “They just want to keep voters scared because they feel that if voters are scared…they’ll have a better chance, and that’s really regrettable.”

Clinton acknowledged Don Lemon’s point that “crime should be a concern,” but she continued her argument that Republicans only want to campaign off of fear without offering real solutions for America’s major issues. Referring back to the Pelosi attack itself, Clinton called it “a horrifying incident, but it is also sadly a real indicator of where we are in our country right now.”

That you would have people on the Republican ticket like the woman running in Arizona laughing about an attack on anyone — let alone an 82-year-old man whose wife happens to be second-in-line to the presidency. You know, I am rarely shocked anymore, but the reaction that I’ve seen from a number of Republicans, both in person and online, making fun of that attack, somehow trying to turn it into a joke, the same party that wants us to be worried about crime? You know, the hypocrisy is incredibly obvious and I want voters to think hard about why would you give authority to people who laugh at what happened to Paul Pelosi? We can have our differences over all kinds of policies, but when you really get to the human level, my goodness! What kind of person is that, and why would we entrust any power to such a person?

Clinton was referring to how Lake joined the Republicans who’ve made jokes about the Pelosi attack since the assault took place. At a campaign event, Lake was talking about school safety when she decided to go off-topic and say, “It is not impossible to protect our kids at school. They act like it is. Nancy Pelosi, well, she’s got protection when she’s in D.C. Apparently, her house doesn’t have a lot of protection.”

Lake’s remark drew laughs from the crowd, which she declined to tamp down on.

