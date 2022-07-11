White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre greatly overstated President Joe Biden’s support among Democrats during Monday’s briefing.

CNN’s Kaitlin Collins asked Jean-Pierre about a New York Times poll showing that a clear majority of Democrats don’t want Biden to run for reelection.

“What was the president’s response to a new poll from the New York Times showing that 64% of Democrats would prefer a different candidate in 2024?” Collins asked.

“And I would also say from that very same poll, there were 92% of Democrats who support this president as well,” responded Jean-Pierre, who cherry-picked from the poll to deflect the bad numbers referenced by Collins.

The poll indicates that 70% of Democrats approve of the job Biden is doing, which is fairly low.

Elsewhere in the poll, 92% of Democrats said they would vote for the president in a hypothetical rematch between Biden and Donald Trump in 2024 – a number Jean-Pierre seemingly referenced without context.

Among all voters in such a matchup, Biden leads Trump 44% to 41%.

Jean-Pierre was also questioned about a statement issued by the White House calling pro-choice activists “out of step with the mainstream of the Democratic Party.” Biden has come under fire from some liberals over what they perceive as a lackluster response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion.

The press secretary stated, “We were responding to some activists and what they were saying in that article, and so we were trying to be very specific in that as well.”

Overall, Biden’s approval rating stands at just 33% according to the Times survey and only 13% said the country is on the right track.

