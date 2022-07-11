NEW POL: 64% of Democrats Don’t Want Biden to Run in 2024

Sixty-four percent of Democrats don’t want President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll.

In the poll, 33 percent of respondents attributed age as the primary reason for wanting someone other than Biden to be the Democratic nominee, 32 percent said job performance, 12 percent just preferred someone else, 10 percent said he’s not sufficiently progressive, four percent said it comes down to his ability to win the general election and three percent cited his mental acuity.

Biden has repeatedly said he intends on running in 2024.

The poll gave Biden a 33 percent approval rating, and more than two-thirds of independents do not approve of how Biden’s doing his job. Just 70 percent of Democrats approve of Biden’s job performance — in this the first NYT/Siena poll of the midterm season

More than 75 percent of registered voters said the United States is headed in the wrong direction, while just 13 percent said it is moving on the right path. Twenty percent of voters said jobs and the economy is the top issue in the United States, while 15 percent said it is inflation and the cost of living.

