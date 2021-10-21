Karine Jean-Pierre Sarcastically Calls Out ‘Wonderful Letter’ From Kevin McCarthy to Biden

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sarcastically called out on Thursday a “wonderful letter” from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to President Joe Biden.

McCarthy and three senior House Republican members sent a letter, dated Oct. 20, to Biden, calling on him to address the supply chain crisis “before Congress even considers additional social spending and taxation legislation.”

In a tweet sharing the letter on Wednesday, McCarthy wrote, “Mr. President, it’s time for you to reevaluate your priorities. We must address our supply chain and ports crisis before Congress considers any additional social spending and taxation legislation.”

Mr. President, it’s time for you to reevaluate your priorities. We must address our supply chain and ports crisis before Congress considers any additional social spending and taxation legislation. Read Republicans’ full letter to President Biden here: pic.twitter.com/klkCiBSITD — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) October 20, 2021

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki retweeted McCarthy on Thursday and added, “Let’s do facts instead. Under @POTUS, job growth is up 10x over the end of the Trump-McCarthy economy, UI claims are down 60%+, and 5m more people are back to work. If @GOPLeader wanted to help our economy, he would support our bill to invest in ports, roads, bridges, and jobs.”

@CNN this morning on why these investments are so important in dealing with global supply chain issues:https://t.co/dkLgE3y6Ml — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) October 21, 2021

During Thursday’s White House press briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked about the letter, specifically, the part where it states that “We must address our supply chain and ports crisis before Congress considers any additional social spending and taxation legislation.”

“Is that something you would consider?” asked Doocy.

To check, Jean-Pierre asked Doocy if this was about the letter Psaki responded to. Doocy confirmed and Jean-Pierre replied with sarcasm, “Okay, yeah, wonderful letter.”

