Karl Rove Theorizes Mar-a-Lago Mole Is the Secret Service: ‘They Have a Responsibility to Report a Crime’

Karl Rove theorized on Friday that a suspected mole at Mar-a-Lago is the Secret Service, which he said is required to report crimes.

Since the Aug. 8 FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, the mole theory has been floated.

Trump’s estranged niece, Mary Trump, speculated last week Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner might be leaking from inside the former president’s inner circle.

Citing Kushner’s financial relationship in Saudi Arabia, she said opined he might be in trouble and seeking a bargaining chip.

“And we need to think about who, if it, who could also be implicated in this that would need as big a play as turning Donald in, in order to get out of trouble, or at least to mitigate the trouble they’re in,” she told Dean Obeidallah.

Kushner later dismissed the theory he was selling out his father-in-law, and ripped the media for reporting it.

On Friday’s America Reports, Rove told host John Roberts there is a possible culprit.

The person or persons who told the Department of Justice Trump had classified documents in his home belong to the agency which is tasked with defending him.

Rove commented on reports Trump was in contact with the National Archives about returning documents in June, and claimed not to have any.

He added:

The Secret Service – and this is just my own personal conjecture, no information other than simply knowing the Secret Service is there – they have no statutory responsibility over classified material. But they are sworn federal law officers. They are law enforcement, and they have a responsibility to report a crime, and particularly after a letter is sent from one of the president’s lawyers saying we don’t have any more classified material…

Rove said if people close to Trump stated he did not have anything of interest to the National Archives, a Secret Service agent with different information would be required to act.

He concluded:

If somebody sent a letter and said we don’t have classified material, and somebody in the Secret Service said I have seen classified material still in the walls of Mar-a-Lago and had a responsibility to report that through the chain of command or maybe directly to the counterintelligence division. They would have somebody who had said, in essence. you have been misled, whether it was a deliberate lie or a lie based in ignorance, somebody told you there’s no more classified material here, there is classified material here.

