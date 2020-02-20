Former Democratic Rep. Katie Hill spoke out in an interview on Good Morning America with George Stephanopoulos Thursday morning about her resignation from Congress.

When asked if she thought she “should’ve stayed and fought,” Hill asserted she “made the right call” in stepping down from her position as a representative of California. Hill blamed “biphobic” rhetoric and the “sensationalization” of bisexuality on the untimely end of her political career.

Hill announced her resignation from Congress last October just days after explicit photos of her with a campaign staffer were published, along with allegations of an inappropriate affair with a congressional aide. While the former congresswoman denied the affair with the congressional aide, she admitted to and apologized for the sexual relationship with multiple campaign staffers — but alleged a “double standard.”

In the GMA interview, the former congresswoman explained that bisexuality is often misunderstood and is sensationalized for the sake of a compelling headline.

“There’s a fantasy element of it,” Hill said. “There’s biphobia that is rampant still, and certainly a misunderstanding of what bisexuality is.”

The fact that she is a woman as well as bisexual played a “huge part” in her stepping down, she said, adding that “it generated more headlines for longer than it would for a straight man.”.

She told Stephanopoulos that she contemplated suicide over the scandal, but was stopped by the support of her family and the thought of her influence on young girls looking up to her. “Of all the girls and young women that looked up to me… if the ultimate outcome was that this destroyed me and I committed suicide then what does that tell them. That couldn’t be my final story.”

According to ABC News, Hill has launched a group supporting women running for election, called HER Time.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]