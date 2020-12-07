President Donald Trump and his allies enthusiastically backed Brian Kemp in his 2018 gubernatorial race against Stacey Abrams in Georgia. The president gave Kemp his “full and total endorsement,” touted at one point that his endorsement helped boost Kemp’s candidacy, and even said once Kemp’s race was over, “He won. It is time to move on!”

.@BrianKempGA ran a great race in Georgia – he won. It is time to move on! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2018

Because Kemp hasn’t been going along with what Trump and his allies have demanded in their baseless claims of voter fraud, they’ve turned on him and started attacking him.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany joined in on Sean Hannity’s show Monday night.

Hannity again said Kemp has the authority to call the legislature back into session — for a move both Kemp and the Republican lieutenant governor have said would be unconstitutional.

McEnany continued to demand Kemp convene that special session to “allow for signature match” and accused him of trying to “deceive voters.”

And then she added this:

“Governor Kemp is no different than Stacey Abrams right now. She did this consent decree, and by not doing this, Governor Kemp is Stacey Abrams and that is despicable.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

