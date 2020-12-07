President Donald Trump, desperately ramping up his attacks on allegedly disloyal Republicans as his electoral defeat looms ever larger, lashed out at Georgia’s Republican lieutenant governor, Geoff Duncan, on Monday night and said he “should be replaced.”

Calling Duncan, who has publicly revealed he voted for Trump, a “RINO Never Trumper,” the president insulted the Republican as “too dumb or corrupt to recognize massive evidence of fraud in GA & should be replaced. We need every great Georgian to call him out.” In fact, there is no evidence of widespread fraud in that state — or any other — and Georgia on Monday certified for a third time that Biden won by nearly 12,000 votes, as yet another baseless pro-Trump lawsuit was thrown out of court.

Georgia Lt. Governor @GeoffDuncanGA is a RINO Never Trumper who got himself elected as LG by falsely claiming to be “pro-Trump”. Too dumb or corrupt to recognize massive evidence of fraud in GA & should be replaced! We need every great Georgian to call him out! #SpecialSession! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2020

That tweet followed one nearly two hours earlier, where Trump had lumped Duncan in with Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, also Republicans, for more of his personal invective because all of them have refused to be complicit in his fanciful scheme to call a special legislative session in that state to somehow override the will of the people and elect him instead.

RINOS @BrianKempGA, @GeoffDuncanGA, & Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, will be solely responsible for the potential loss of our two GREAT Senators from Georgia, @sendavidperdue & @KLoeffler. Won’t call a Special Session or check for Signature Verification! People are ANGRY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2020

Duncan had moved up Trump’s hit list after several, recent reality-based comments. Earlier on Monday, for example, Duncan offered a thinly veiled debunking of Trump’s false “rigged election” claim about Georgia’s vote, saying “this isn’t a Third World country.” That moment came one day after Duncan unequivocally declared “Joe Biden is going to be sworn in as the 46th president” during an appearance on CNN’s Sunday morning news show State of the Union.

