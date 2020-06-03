President Donald Trump and top officials are apparently not happy with Defense Secretary Mark Esper for publicly stating he opposes using the Insurrection Act, a move the president has been reportedly considering.

CNN reported that Esper was already on “shaky ground” with the White House and those comments didn’t help:

A senior Republican source told CNN that there has been ongoing tension involving Esper and that Trump has no respect for his defense chief. Esper has had little influence and essentially takes his lead from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the source said, adding that this latest press conference will undoubtedly make things worse. Trump and other top officials, including national security adviser Robert O’Brien, are “not happy” with Esper after his Wednesday remarks, three people familiar with the White House’s thinking said.

Politico similarly reportedly Esper is on “thin ice.”

During Wednesday’s White House press briefing, Kayleigh McEnany was asked about the reporting that the White House isn’t happy with his Defense Secretary and whether the president “still has confidence” in him.

“I wouldn’t get into the private conversations that went on here in the White House, and with regard to whether the president has confidence, I would say if he loses confidence in Secretary Esper, I’m sure you all will be the first to know,” McEnany responded. “As of right now, Secretary Esper is Secretary Esper.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

