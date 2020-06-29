White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was confronted at Monday’s White House press briefing over the report about Russian bounties to Taliban-linked militants, leading her to criticize The New York Times.

The Times initially reported that Russia offered bounties to militants to kill U.S. troops, and that President Donald Trump was briefed on it.

In the past few days, the Trump administration has pushed back on the reporting, with the president himself claiming that it was not reported to him because intel agencies “did not find this info credible.” McEnany insisted he still had not been briefed as of Monday, despite wall-to-wall media coverage.

During the Monday briefing, one reporter asked, “If he hasn’t been briefed, how is he certain that Russia didn’t put out this bounty?”

McEnany reiterated that Trump gets briefed on verified intel before scolding the Times for their “absolutely irresponsible” report saying he was briefed.

“I really think that it’s time for The New York Times to step back and ask themselves why they have been so wrong so often,” she continued.

She pointed to some examples in previous Russia reports before saying, “It is inexcusable the failed Russian reporting of The New York Times and I think it’s time that The New York Times and The Washington Post hand back their Pulitzers.”

And with that she ended the briefing.

If that call for the papers to give back their Pulitzers sounds familiar to you, it’s something the president himself has said bfore:

The Failing @nytimes, winner of @PulitzerPrizes for its totally flawed coverage of the illegal Russia Witch Hunt, does its research as follows: Think of the absolute worst things you can say about Donald J. Trump, pretend there are sources, and just say it. RETURN THE PULITZERS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

You can watch above, via Fox News.

