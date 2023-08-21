Kayleigh McEnany Slams Trump Dodging Debate as ‘Huge Political Miscalculation’

Donald Trump’s former White House press secretary assessed that the former president made a “huge political miscalculation” in saying he won’t participate in the 2024 GOP primary debates.

Fox News’s Kayleigh McEnany led Outnumbered’s discussion on Monday as they talked about Trump’s huge polling lead ahead of the first debate. This led to her acknowledgment that Trump just declared he won’t join any of the debates, starting with the one Fox News is hosting later this week.

“The takeaway from that is this is a huge political miscalculation,” McEnany said. “You give others the opportunity to shine. You give others two hours to throw lobs at you. I know former President Trump can dance across the debate stage, can defend himself. But you’re not there to do it himself, you’re counting on maybe others.”

McEnany continued to say Trump’s decision has another “strategic risk” in that it sets a precedent that President Joe Biden could use to decline debates with Trump later down the line.

McEnany has broken with her former boss before since joining Fox, which has led to Trump trashing her in the past for contradicting him.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com