Bill Nye Urges Media to Grill Presidential Hopefuls On Climate Change: ‘It’s Just Going To Get Worse And Worse’

Bill Nye “The Science Guy” spoke with MSNBC’s José Díaz-Balart Monday and urged reporters to interrogate GOP presidential hopefuls on their plans to tackle climate change, warning that the problem is “going to get worse and worse.”

Nye discussed the tragic Maui wildfires, and the highly-unusual tropical storm that hit Southern California over the weekend, admitting that “it’s very difficult to tie any specific weather event to climate change, but if you like to worry about things, this is a great time.”

“This may be the beginning of things, and people like to throw around the expression, ‘new normal.’ Well, it’s not going to be normal. It’s just going to get worse and worse, probably,” Nye said. “So, what I’m, what I would like you all to do as ‘hard hitting investigating reporters at the place for politics,’ is get somebody, probably a young person during this debate this week, to ask any of these guys and gal running for president what they’re going to do about climate change.”

Díaz-Balart asked what average Americans could do to help make a dent in the problem before it becomes irreversible.

“So, what we can all do about it, I say this all the time, is vote,” Nye said. “You know, this perception that if you just recycle your water bottles, if you just recycle your newspapers, climate change will be addressed. That is not the case.

“And I’ll tell you, between you and me, everybody’s talking about this movie, Oppenheimer. This was an enormous government investment to create new physics to come up with a new understanding of nature. What we need, everybody, is virtually unlimited electricity. And so if I were king of the forest, what we would do — I’m not kidding. We would invest in fusion because there’s so many organizations, universities, private companies working on fusion. Somebody’s going to figure this out.”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

