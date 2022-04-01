Keith Olbermann Slams Stephen Colbert for Doing ‘Tedious Jokes’ About Mick Mulvaney Instead of Having ‘Guts’ to Get Him Fired

Keith Olbermann hit at Stephen Colbert for making “tedious jokes” about CBS’ hiring of Mick Mulvaney instead of attempting to get Donald Trump’s former chief of staff fired.

Colbert addressed CBS’ decision to hire Mulvaney on Thursday’s edition of The Late Show, condemning the network for prioritizing “access” to the Republican party, as they reportedly believe the GOP will take over in the midterms.

While Olbermann asked Colbert to discuss the hiring in a late-night tweet on Wednesday, the late-night host’s jokes were just not enough.

Rather than reworking a series of his ancient tedious jokes, @StephenAtHome should have – still could – use his power at @cbs. Give them a choice – keep him or @MickMulvaney. Even I did that at @msnbc with @ASavageNation. All it takes is a little guts. Anything less is crap. https://t.co/fumysi35Z1 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 1, 2022

“Rather than reworking a series of his ancient tedious jokes, [Colbert] should have – still could – use his power at [CBS],” he wrote. “Give them a choice – keep him or [Mulvaney]. Even I did that at [MSNBC] with [Michael Savage]. All it takes is a little guts.”

Colbert did not threaten to quit or attempt to get Mulvaney fired while hosting The Late Show on Thursday, yet he did go after the former Trump official pretty hard.

“I for one can’t wait to hear Mulvaney’s trenchant and objective political analysis considering that back in 2020, he suggested that ‘coronavirus was the media hoax of the day,’ and after his boss extorted [Volodymyr Zelensky] for dirt on the Bidens, he said, ‘get over it,’” Colbert said.

The host then mocked Mulvaney for predicting that Trump would “concede gracefully” if he lost the 2020 presidential election, adding, “Is Mick Mulvaney psychic? Get this man to Vegas! He’s Nostradumbass!”

Colbert also bashed his network for the hiring choice, questioning why the network’s “news division put this craven toady to a tyrant on their payroll?”

He went on to joke that the network is, “reworking our programming in the hopes of cozying up the GOP, so get ready for our new spring lineup: Young QShaman, Bob Restricts the Reproductive Rights of Abishola, and Blue Bloods.”

