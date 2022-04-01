Colbert Torches Own Network CBS for Hiring Mick Mulvaney: ‘What the F*ck?!’

Stephen Colbert did not hold back on Thursday night when going after his own network for hiring former Donald Trump Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

“You know I’m a company man — I love CBS, our parent company Paramount, and its parent company, probably a defense contractor who makes boner pills, there’s no way of knowing,” Colbert said on Thursday’s Late Show.

“Recently, my network got a lot of criticism, much of it from itself, because CBS News has hired the ex-president’s former chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, to ‘provide political analysis across the network’s broadcasts and platforms.'”

The host offered his reaction to the news, staring right at the camera and saying, “What the fuck?!?”

“I for one can’t wait to hear Mulvaney’s trenchant and objective political analysis considering that back in 2020, he suggested that ‘coronavirus was the media hoax of the day,’ and after his boss extorted [Volodymyr Zelensky] for dirt on the Bidens, he said, ‘get over it,'” Colbert continued.

He went on to mock Mulvaney for predicting that Trump would “concede gracefully” if he lost the 2020 presidential election, adding, “Is Mick Mulvaney psychic? Get this man to Vegas! He’s Nostradumbass!”

“Obviously I’m just joking, but why would the Tiffany network’s venerable news division put this craven toady to a tyrant on their payroll?” Colbert asked.

Answering his own question, Colbert cited a piece in The Washington Post, which reported that CBS is prioritizing “access” to the Republican party, as they believe the GOP will take over in the midterms.

“That’s right! They’re not just reporting the news anymore, they’re predicting it now!” joked Colbert. “And reworking our programming in the hopes of cozying up the GOP, so get ready for our new spring lineup: Young QShaman, Bob Restricts the Reproductive Rights of Abishola, and Blue Bloods.”

Watch above, via CBS.

