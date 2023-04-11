Kellyanne Conway Admits GOP Has ‘Work to Do’ to Win Young Voters: I’m Concerned the Left is Becoming a ‘Turnout Machine’

Former Trump White House special advisor Kellyanny Conway sounded the alarm about the strong turnout the Left-wing has with young people, particularly motivating them on the issues they care about.

Conway joined Fox News’s Laura Ingraham on Monday night to talk about President Joe Biden’s partnership with social media influencers in order to appeal to young voters. Biden has yet to formally announce whether he will seek re-election in 2024, though his poll numbers show that his approval ratings are still in the gutter.

Conway called it “a smart strategy” for Biden’s case, even as she slammed the president for relying on others to carry out his communications appeal to voters.

“The Republican Party cannot wait for the young to get old and the single to get married to find new voters,” she said. “We can’t be beaten on this, policy-wise. I think that we have already won the policy arguments on the economy, education, on several issues. I think we’ve got some work to do on the young people who think differently on abortion, perhaps, or guns or climate change. But even there, the Democrats’ messages are usually cynical.”

Conway added that her most significant concern was that “the Left becomes a turnout machine with young people.”

“Influencers have this domino effect, the lemming-like effect of people just all wanting to be part of the same crowd. And if they succeed that way, we are not doing a good job competing for ballots; we’re just competing for votes…We need to compete for ballots, not just voters and not just minds.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com